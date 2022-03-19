Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.91.

NYSE FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

