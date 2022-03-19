Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

