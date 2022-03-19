Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,610 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $122.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

