Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,822 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

