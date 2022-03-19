Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,697 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.