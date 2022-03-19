ByteNext Market Cap Hits $611,424.29 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ByteNext has a market cap of $611,424.29 and $50,391.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.