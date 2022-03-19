Bytom (BTM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.14 or 0.00269873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,741,925,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,119,894 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

