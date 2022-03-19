Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.43 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

