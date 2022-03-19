Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.18 and traded as high as C$15.22. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$15.18, with a volume of 51,213 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$154.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

