Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.56

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.56 and traded as high as C$30.37. Canfor shares last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 623,803 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

