Capital CS Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average of $256.40. The company has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.