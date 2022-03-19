Capital CS Group LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.