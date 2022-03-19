Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

