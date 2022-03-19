Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.