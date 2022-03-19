Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 757 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

