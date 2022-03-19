Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

