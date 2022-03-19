Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

