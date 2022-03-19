Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

