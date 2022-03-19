Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

