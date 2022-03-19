Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $233.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

