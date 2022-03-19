Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.88. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 180,982 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 5.73.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.10% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.