Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.71. The stock had a trading volume of 658,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

