Carry (CRE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.73 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $71.78 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080151 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012875 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

