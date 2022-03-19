Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report $33.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.97 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $139.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,385,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

