Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report $33.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.97 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $139.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.
Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $421.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.