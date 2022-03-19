Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.47 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $183.47 million and approximately $58.13 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,665,428 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

