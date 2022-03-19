CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after buying an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

