CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,479,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 4,802,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

