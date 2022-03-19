CCG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet accounts for approximately 6.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of HomeStreet worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

