CCG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,014 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,014 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 8.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.