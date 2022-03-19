Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Reduced by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,689 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 4.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Centene worth $160,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

