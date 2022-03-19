Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 450,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $776.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

