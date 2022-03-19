Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.49 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $318,992.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.50 or 0.06976400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.60 or 0.99706965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041590 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,608,182 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.