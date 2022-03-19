Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Certara worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $2,143,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,711 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.