Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,947 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.86% of Certara worth $356,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Certara by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Certara by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

