CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$1.74. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 138,392 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$588.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.