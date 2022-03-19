Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$6.35. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 651,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8786314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

