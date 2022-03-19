ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $117,244,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

