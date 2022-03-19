ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

CHPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,729,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $203,779.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,928 shares of company stock worth $1,282,929 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

