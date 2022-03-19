ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,929 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

