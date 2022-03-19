ChatCoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $829,785.93 and $6,896.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,949.75 or 0.99872861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

