Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $490.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.22.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

