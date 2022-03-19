Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.