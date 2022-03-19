ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $6.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,523.64 or 1.79849999 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

