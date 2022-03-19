Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

