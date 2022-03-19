Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 22,623,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,985,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

