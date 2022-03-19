Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

