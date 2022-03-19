Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

