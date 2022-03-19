Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires 20,882 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.24% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of TPVG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 362,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

