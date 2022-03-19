Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.05 on Friday, reaching $351.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $372.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.