Claybrook Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.18% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 521,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 811,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,527. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.